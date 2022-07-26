Get free milkweed seeds to help Monarch butterflies survive￼

Monarch butterflies are an important part of our ecosystem. Sadly, they are also at increased risk of becoming an endangered species. As Friends of the Earth explains:

Monarch butterflies are pollinators. Like bees, monarch butterflies help flowering plants through the pollination process. When they stop on a flower to sip on the nectar, the flower dusts pollen onto the butterfly. As it moves from flower to flower to consume nectar, the pollen that was dusted on the monarch is transferred to the next plant — leading to pollination! But aside from pollinating calendula, yarrow, and other flowers, monarchs play another important role in the environment. They are a critical part of the food web. That's right — monarchs are a food source for birds, other insects, and small animals. The loss of milkweed plants, winter habitat, and climate change are all pushing monarchs to the brink. The monarch butterfly is now a candidate to be listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, but they are not extinct yet. The three key factors previously listed are the main reason these butterflies are barely hanging on.

To help reverse this situation, some kind folks in Georgia are offering free milkweed seeds if you send them a self-addressed stamped envelope. In return, they'll send you the types of seed most suited to your region. You can also go on their website and request the seeds, and donate money if you can to help the cause. Their website explains: