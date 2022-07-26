GOP lawmaker voted against same-sex marriage, then went to his own gay son's wedding [update: new audio]

It's despicable enough when politicians value party over country, but Rep. Glenn Thompson (R–PA) is so spineless, he put party over his own son. The hypocritical lawmaker voted against the Respect for Marriage Act — but attended his own son's same-sex marriage a few days later.
From NBC News:
A Republican lawmaker attended his gay son's wedding just three days after joining the majority of his GOP colleagues in voting against a House bill that would codify federal protections for same-sex marriage.
The gay son of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., confirmed to NBC News on Monday that he "married the love of [his] life" on Friday and that his "father was there."
Thompson's press secretary, Maddison Stone, also confirmed the congressman was in attendance.
"Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son's marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life," Stone said in an email, adding that the Thompsons are "very happy" to welcome their new son-in-law "into their family."
Thompson, who represents the state's 15th congressional district, was one of 157 House Republicans who voted against the bill on Tuesday. However, 47 of his GOP colleagues joined Democrats to pass the bipartisan measure following fears that existing same-sex marriage protections could be in the crosshairs of the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.
Now the Respect for Marriage Act needs to pass the Senate, where 10 Republicans must vote with all 50 Democrats in order for the bill to reach President Biden's desk. With 71% of Americans, including Republicans, in support of same-sex marriage, according to NBC, let's hope these Senators do the right thing.
[Update: Here is audio originally posted by BuzzFeed News of Glenn's speech at his son's wedding, in which he says, in part, "This has been a really good experience … to have a new son enter the family … We're just blessed."]: