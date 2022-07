The Roku Channel tweets happy birthday to Daniel Radcliffe accompanied with a picture from their upcoming biopic" Wierd: The Al Yankovic story.

Wishing a happy birthday to our @alyankovic, Daniel Radcliffe. Here's the the weirdest year yet 🪗 #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory pic.twitter.com/iK31CkDTgn — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) July 23, 2022

Al Yankovic tweeted his own Happy Birthday to Daniel Radcliffe, with a TIL about UHF's July 21, 1989 release date.

Happy Birthday to the great Daniel Radcliffe, who was born exactly two days after my LAST movie came out. #TrueFact — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 23, 2022

