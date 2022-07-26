Samantha Bee's Full Frontal canceled

Last week The Daily Show celebrated 26 years on the air. In that time frame, The Daily Show not only became a cultural institution, but it changed the landscape of late-night comedy. Aside from sparking the careers of several of the most prominent hosts in the genre, The Daily Show's hilarious approach to news satire became the template for an entire sub-genre within the world of late-night talk shows.

The Daily Show became a proving ground for emerging comedic talents to hone their craft and win over an audience. Too many stars span out of The Daily Show's orbit to list them all in this article, but few shone as brightly as Samantha Bee. On The Daily Show, Bee often overshadowed the men with her quirky and dirty humor. By the time she left the series, she was the longest-serving correspondent on the cast.

After departing The Daily Show, Bee earned her own late-night show in Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Once again, Bee served as a pioneer in a male-dominated market. Unfortunately, the Warner Brothers and Discovery merger is an indiscriminate monster that has callously devoured Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven hysterical seasons.