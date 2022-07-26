Sympathy cards for school shootings surprise shoppers

People are filmed entering a store that has racks of greeting cards against one wall. They stop in surprise at something they see among the colorful cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations. The camera turns to shows us what it is — a rack of black cards, under a sign that says "School Shooting."

The cards have messages meant to express sympathy to the relatives of children and teachers gunned down in mass shootings. "Sorry for your terrifying loss." "Condolences on the shooting of your teacher."

The video was made by an organization called Change the Ref, which uses "urban art and nonviolent creative confrontation to expose the disastrous effects of the mass shooting pandemic."