Your Tattoos Look Amazing. Keep Them That Way With Amazing Tattoo Aftercare.

The Mad Rabbit Full Skincare Set has everything you need to keep your ink looking fresh and vibrant for years to come.

Whether you're about to get your first tattoo or thinking about getting your tenth, good aftercare is imperative if you want to keep them looking their best. After all, your tattoos will be with you for the rest of your life. And just like the rest of your body, it takes work to keep them looking their best. So if you want to keep your ink looking vibrant and healthy, you need to know about Mad Rabbit Tattoo Aftercare.

Founded in 2019 by two friends with a passion for ink, Mad Rabbit was created with the mission to eliminate unnatural and processed ingredients found in traditional tattoo aftercare products. The company offers simple products that give you the confidence to show off your tattoos. Mad Rabbit tattoo aftercare contains ingredients that make your tattoos more vibrant, help them withstand aging, and let you live your life without worrying about what they will look like in the future. And because their products are formulated with clean ingredients, there's no need to worry about unnecessary toxins.



Mad Rabbit Tattoo Skincare Set

Mad Rabbit's Daily Lotion, SPF 30, and Body Wash might just be the perfect daily routine for your tattoos, not to mention the rest of your skin. It starts with their refreshing coconut vanilla Body Wash, which leaves your skin smooth and soft. It can be used anytime, day or night, and works for all skin types. It gently cleanses and refreshes skin, keeping it moisturized. It also helps your skin maintain a bright and healthy look.



Next, apply Mad Rabbit's universal, unscented Daily Lotion. It uses nourishing plant oils and plant-derived ceramides to lock in moisture all day long. It works great with all skin types – inked or not, and gently soothes the skin barrier. Daily use also provides anti-aging benefits and keeps your tattoos looking sharp over the long haul. Best of all, Mad Rabbit Daily Lotion won't leave your skin feeling greasy, unlike other lotions.

Last but not least, apply Mad Rabbit's sheer, 100-percent mineral sunscreen to protect your tattoos from harmful UV rays and other environmental stressors. This unique formula is excellent for all skin types and leaves a sheer, lightweight finish when applied. It's packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and moisturizing botanicals, so your skin is left feeling soothed, nourished and well protected.

If you're looking for tattoo aftercare engineered and tested to work as hard as you do, click here to learn more about Mad Rabbit today.