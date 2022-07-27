Donald Trump pushes for U.S. dictatorship: "We have to go beyond the governor" (video)

In a speech at the "America First" summit in Washington D.C. yesterday, Donald Trump gave us a glimpse into what kind of U.S. dictator he would like to be.

The former one-term president wants to "make America great again" by executing drug dealers in "quick trials" and sending the National Guard to states to "restore law and order" without the governor's consent. "We have to go beyond the governor," he said.

"The penalties should be very, very severe," he said about drug dealers (excluding the Sackler family). "If you look at countries throughout the world, the ones that don't have a drug problem are ones that institute a very quick trial death penalty sentence for drug dealers." (See first video below.)

"It's terrible to say, but you take a look at every country in this world that doesn't have a problem with drugs, they have a very strong death penalty for people that sell drugs," he continued. The countries he is referring to happen to be authoritarian/dictatorships such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Trump then outlined how he would send the National Guard to states — without a governor's approval — to "restore law and order." (Second video below). "The Federal government can and should send the National Guard to restore order and secure the peace without having to wait for the approval of some governor that thinks it's politically incorrect to call them in … we have to go beyond the governor."

And how to handle mass shootings? Using last weekend's deadly shooting in Chicago as an example, he said, "Only one option remains: the next president needs to send the National guard to the most dangerous neighborhoods in Chicago [and your city too] until safety can be successfully restored — which can happen very very quickly." And it will be very quick if the authoritarian Trump camp gets their way in the next election or two.

