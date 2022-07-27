Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will remain Jeopardy! co-hosts permanently

When Alex Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis, Jeopardy fans worldwide began to speculate who, if anyone, would take the reigns of the popular quiz show. One would presume that before Trebek died in 2020, the producers of Jeopardy might have developed at least some succession strategy, but nothing concrete was in place. Fans, famous and otherwise, offered suggestions on social media for a permanent host while Jeopardy cycled through a series of guests. Initially, Jeopardy executiveproducer Mike Richards wanted Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards to become the new face of the beloved game show, but controversial statements caused him to step down.

After Richards abdicated the position, actress Mayim Bialik and former contestant Ken Jennings became replacement hosts. Although Bialik and Jennings were supposed to be temporary hosts, Variety reports that the duo is set to split hosting duties as the new co-hosts of Jeopardy. Variety: