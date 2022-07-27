NOAA finds mysterious patterns of holes that "look almost human made" at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is using underwater robots to study the mostly unexplored Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the world's longest mountain range that runs 10,000 miles at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. On Saturday, the researchers observed very strange sets of holes in the sediment that seem to be in linear pattern, like perforations.

"These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery," NOAA Ocean Exploration posted on Facebook. "While they look almost human made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by…something."

My best guest is that they are evidence of core samples taken by extraterrestrials considering the location for a new undersea base. Or holes left from gas escaping. I hope it's the former. What are your theories?