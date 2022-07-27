Proud Christian Nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene "melts down" after Maddow segment on history of Christian Nationalism

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.,) proudly called herself a Christian Nationalist and called for her party to rebrand around that movement. After Rachel Maddow ran a segment about the racist and anti-semitic history of Christian Nationalism, though, Marje was angrier than ever.

Maddow's history lesson focused on the life and ideology of Gerald L.K. Smith, the founder of the Christian Nationalist crusade and the America First party. Smith defined Christian Nationalism in America and was blunt about his hatred of Jews and other "alien" influences. (He didn't know about the space lasers, though)

Given the history of "Christian nationalism" in the U.S. you'd think Republicans would be reluctant to be associated with it. But that is not the case for the Trumpiest Republicans, particularly the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano. pic.twitter.com/YqbtJr2whr — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 26, 2022

Greene's "meltdown", so-called, was posted soon after Maddow highlighted her and Smith using similar language to define Christian Nationalism and to advocate its centrality to American government.

Rachel Maddow is smearing me with lies about my faith and love for America and trying to connect me to someone I've never heard of or know anything about.



In reality, being a Christian means I acknowledge I'm a sinner and my savior is a Jewish man named Jesus who I believe..

1/7 https://t.co/zlYwpvKnE0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 26, 2022

The proud Christian Nationalist has never heard of Christian Nationalism, yet has found her way to all its precepts but one.