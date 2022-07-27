The unexpected pleasure of finding Voir

There is a scene in Amélie, where the she finds a box of treasures secreted long ago behind a tile knocked loose from the shock of Lady Diana's death. As Amélie gently inspects the contents of the box, the narrator voices:

"Only the discoverer of Tutankhamen's tomb would know how she felt upon finding this treasure hidden by a little boy 40 years ago."

That exhilarating feeling of discovering something precious and new, is what I'm feeling right now, having found Voir after a BBS member asked this question about the post: Tony Zhou of "Every Frame A Painting" on Bong Joon Ho and ensemble staging

"What happened to Every Frame a Painting? They haven't put out a video in years." Jesse13927

After digging deeper into Taylor Ramos & Tony Zhou, I found the 2021 Netflix series "Voir", where the EFaP duo had directed 3 out of the 6 first season episodes. Remember that scene in Blow where a chemist test the purity of a drug shipment and starts to complain that he can't feel his face? Well, I've quickly tested the Voir merch, and right now I can't feel my face.

Voir describes it's ethos as "Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays."

Peter Sobczynski at Roger Ebert.com describes Voir as:

The six episodes cover an array of topics, ranging from broad examinations to close analysis of specific films; the approaches similarly veer between the straightforward to the deeply personal. Three of the episodes come from Taylor Ramos and Tony Zhou, who have done a number of visual essays in the past under the name Every Frame a Painting and whose efforts here tend to follow a more traditional and historical-minded approach to their subjects with mixed results. "The Duality of Appeal" utilizes expert testimony from Brenda Chapman and Gil Kenan to help explore the dynamics of design, in terms of how animators strive to make visually appealing characters and how CG animation has altered the landscape in that regard. Blending together history, criticism (especially in regards to the ways in which female characters tend to be developed) and a look at the actual filmmaking process, this is both the best of their contributions and one of the very best of the entire series.

Watching Taylor Ramos & Tony Zhou unconstrained in this new series is like catching up with old friends, and even though everything has changed about each of you, it still feels like that same old magic that is all the more precious because we lost the ability to create it's type long ago.