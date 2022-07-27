This Chrome extension uses AI to translate jargon into plain English

Jargon is a Chrome extension that converts short passages of complicated text into simple language. It seems to do a pretty good job. See screenshots below.
I like the way it changed this:
The increasing pressure of exogenous factors on the activities of mega-regulators at the time of the post-pandemic transformation of the market and changing monetary policy leads to lower profitability of deposits at commercial banks and at the same…
into this:
After the pandemic, the government will implement new policies that will make it harder for banks to make money (profit) from your deposits.