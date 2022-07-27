Watch the trailer for Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio"

"It's a story you make think you know, but you don't," says the narrator in the trailer for Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio." It will come out in theaters in November and on Netflix in December.
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.