Hasn't this guy seen Footloose? Twerking isn't a liberal conspiracy, dude. The people need to dance. The dance comes from the lord, it doesn't offend them. You oughta gotta get loose.

The banning of dance will tear up your town.

Newsmax's Eric Bolling: "There's clearly a twerking epidemic. And the left-wing mob is doing everything, everything they can to keep the twerking going and corrupt our nation's youth" pic.twitter.com/TL9jarLUvf — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 28, 2022

Image: screen grab