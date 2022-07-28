Fox sycophants apologize to Trump for sharing his abysmal polling numbers

Trump's polling numbers are so bad that Fox Frenz can't avoid sharing them, however co-host Brian Kilmeade bows, scrapes, and boot-licks to try and stay in the Orange Menace's good graces.

Crooks and Liars:

Well, it's Thursday, and Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade groveled to the twice impeached one-term President after host Steve Doocy explained that 55 percent of Republican voters or people leaning Republican do not want the former President to run in 2024. He noted that that number is up 6% from their previous poll.

Kilmeade sprang into action to defend his orange pissdaddy, saying, "If the former president is watching, you should know those are just the numbers you're relaying; you (Doocy) didn't come up with those numbers."

"If Trump is watching, just let him know we didn't come up with those numbers!" he said.

He then disparaged the poll, which is the same poll they used to blast Biden with, saying that Democrats don't want to see the President run again in 2024. You can't make this stuff up.