Hannibal Buress explains why he left the Eric Andre show

Some shows generate more memes than others. The Simpsons' memes have become so omnipresent that they've gone full circle and appeared in the series. Even though any show can become a meme factory- I'm looking at you, The Office– few networks consistently produce as many memes as Adult Swim. Within Adult Swim's roster of "meme-able" shows, The Eric Andre Show resides at the top of the list.

The Eric Andre Show was a surreal parody of the late-night talk show genre that starred the eponymous Eric Andre and the hilarious Hannibal Buress. While both men have enjoyed tremendous success in the field of entertainment, Hannibal Buress is unquestionably the bigger star of the two. With roles in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise and several other blockbusters, Buress is rapidly approaching the A-list tier amongst comedians.

In the video linked above, Buress sits down with Steve-O to explain why he left The Eric Andre Show.