Josh Hawley to publish a book about the need for more manhood called "Manhood"

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, long-known to have an unusual interest in masculinity, is to ennoble his idée fixe as a whole book: Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need [Amazon], to go on sale next May. The Kansas City Star:

The book's announcement comes after Hawley was mocked by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, which showed a video of him running out of the U.S. Senate chamber as lawmakers, reporters and staff were being evacuated. "This is just an attempt to troll," Hawley told CNN this week when asked about the video. The video set off a round of laughter in the committee room and spawned viral memes, including the video being set to music like Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run."