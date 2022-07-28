LAPD's losing battle to control the new 6th Street Bridge

Los Angeles needed to replace the old 6th Street Bridge, an ugly but beloved local landmark that served as the gateway from DTLA to East Los Angeles' Boyle Heights. Earthquakes are real, and the old bridge could not be saved, or the city would undoubtedly have spent less money to retrofit and leave it there, but instead, there is a new giant bridge-as-public-space reinvention of the bridge in its place.

Since the new bridge has been opened, locals have overtaken it and turned it into a nighttime drag strip, climbed on it in ways the designers should have anticipated, and otherwise demonstrated that the city has no control of what goes on on this bridge.

LAPD can close the 6th street bridge, but that seems to be the extent of their ability to manage what goes on there. Why they don't just post a couple of squad cars there? There are 10,000 LAPD officers.

