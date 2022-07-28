Russia solidifies plans to leave the international space station after 2024

What do the kids say? "It ain't a good look." Well, Russia in 2022 is the definition of "not a good look." Vladimir Putin's horrific invasion of Ukraine has swiftly turned him into arguably the most despised world leader. Considering that Kim Jong Un still exists, that's quite a feat. The response to Russia's invasion has caused several countries to withdraw their economic support from the country for good. When McDonald's- who has no problem slowly murdering customers with their shoddy food- announces they're leaving your country, you know you're definitely in "ain't a good look" territory.

However, it seems like Russia isn't going to let everyone walk out on them. Russia is planning to do some walking themselves. Russia previously announced that they would withdraw support from the International Space Station in April, but now the nation has given participating countries a year. Russia plans to leave the international space station after 2024. Although there hasn't been an official withdrawal put in writing, it doesn't seem like Russia has any intent on staying in the ISS.