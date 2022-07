The combo of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and tango dancing is nothing short of captivating! The two dancers are Sara Grdan and Ivan Terrazas and this is their 2016 performance at the 7th Belgrade Tango Encuentro in Belgrade, Serbia.



You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime