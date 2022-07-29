The Infinitizer is a magnificent installation at Meow Wolf Las Vegas created by artists Alex and Allyson Grey. This totally immersive art piece features a room full of sculptures of giant heads that have changing, psychedelic patterns projected onto them. An infinity mirror makes it look as if there is a never-ending tunnel of mystical heads. The video gives a look into how the couple created this art installation, which took years to make. I love how this installation brings imagery from the paintings of these two artists to life in a 3D environment.
Alex and Allyson Grey's magnificent Infinitizer installation at Meow Wolf
