Cat owner sets up increasingly challenging obstacle courses for their pet to go through

Every cat owner has marveled at how his or her pet gracefully walks around items on a table or countertop without disturbing them. This pet owner decided to test their cat's skills at navigating increasingly complex arrays of paper cups. The cat did a remarkable job of not knocking over any cups.

The owner then used cardboard sheets with different-sized holes to see how small a hole the cat could squeeze through. After that, the owner challenged his cat to squeeze under a gap between a sheet of cardboard on the floor, limbo-style. The cat looked like it was having a great time taking on these challenges.

I wonder how a dog would do on these obstacle courses?