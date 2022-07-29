Give your brain the workout it craves with this monthly puzzle subscription

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Tired of walking into rooms and wondering what on Earth you went in there for in the first place? Perhaps your brain could use a little more exercise, and putting together puzzles is a great way to do that. In fact, studies show that piecing together puzzles can improve cognition and visual-spatial reasoning. But if your grandma's cat puzzles don't really do it for you, there are lots of other great options to work with and even be excited about.

If you need a productive way to pass the time (that doesn't include mindlessly scrolling through your social media feed), puzzles can be real life-savers, and this Puzzle Monthly subscription service ensures you always have a fun one on hand. Currently, the company is dishing out three-month subscriptions at 19% off their regular rate at just $79.99, allowing you to indulge in this chill pastime totally guilt-free.

The way the service works is simple. You'll receive a 1,000-to-2,000-piece puzzle shipped right to your door each month. And no matter where you live in the US, shipping's always free, which is just an extra cherry on top of a fantastic deal. And unlike the puzzles you may find at your local drug store, Puzzle Monthly always offers interesting, thought-provoking puzzles, including interesting patterns, high-quality images, and unique shapes that are fun yet challenging for all experience levels.

Unlike other subscriptions, Puzzle Monthly lets you keep all the puzzles you complete, so you can keep them around to do again or glue them together and frame them. It's no wonder Puzzle Monthly has become more and more popular amongst puzzle-lovers, thanks to their rich assortment of designs and easy delivery process. Plus, you can pause or cancel your subscription at any time if you choose to do so. So, what do you have to lose?

Get that brain working with a Puzzle Monthly 3-Month Subscription, now 19% off at just $79.99, down from $98.

Prices subject to change.