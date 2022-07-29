Kevin McCarthy suffers from severe memory loss regarding his J6 phone call to Cassidy Hutchinson

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is having a tough time, as evidenced by his remarks during this press conference. When a reporter asked McCarthy to describe his phone call to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in which he ordered her to tell Trump to stay away from the Capitol on January 6, McCarthy began speaking to the reporter about the state of the U.S. economy. When the reporter steered him back on track, McCarthy admitted that he has significant memory gaps about his conversation with Hutchinson (who testified under oath that McCarthy called her that day). McCarthy can't even remember speaking with Hutchinson.

This is really sad. Please give your thoughts and prayers to Rep. McCarthy in his time of need.