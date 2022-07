The City of Las Vegas, New Mexico, says it only has a 50-day supply of clean water and has declared a state of emergency. According to city officials the entire water supply is dependent on thr Gallinas River, which became contaminated with debris and ash from the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak wildfire in New Mexico in May.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, the Las Vegas airport and the Las Vegas strip were flooded last night after heavy rainfall. Check out these videos:

