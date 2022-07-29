Marjorie Taylor Greene is spreading stupid again, and this time it might cost her fans their health. "You are not supposed to talk about how it really gets spread around," she said about monkeypox, which causes flu-like symptoms, along with a blistery rash.

"But we are going to just go ahead and let you know that yes, it is gay sex orgies – sorry everybody, that is the truth," said Georgia's Qongress quack who never tells the truth.

In reality, monkeypox is caused by close, skin-to-skin contact of any type, with anybody, gay or straight, who has the virus, according to the CDC (and common sense). It can even be spread by touching objects such as bed linens that someone with monkeypox has touched.

Empty G is never straight with her followers, but this time her bigoted remarks about monkeypox just might get them sick.

Marge Greene tonight on Monkeypox: "You're not supposed to talk about how it really gets spread around … Yes, it is gay sex orgies." pic.twitter.com/aZk8unv9GF — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 29, 2022

