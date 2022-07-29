Attorneys for Nicole Shanahan have contacted the Daily Mail to let them know stories about an affair between the multi-millionaire CEO and the no longer gleeful purchaser of Twitter, Elon Musk, are not only untrue but defamatory. Pedo Guy is so yucky that it tarnishes her reputation to be thusly associated.
You can be sure there were no shenanigans or horse-trading!
Following allegations that Elon Musk broke up Google co-founder Sergey Brin's marriage by having an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan, no one is denying the affair with more fervor than Shanahan herself.
In a statement shared to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Shanahan's lawyer said, "Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory." (Emphasis added by me.)