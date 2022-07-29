Weather Channel apologizes for TV graphic stating: "This is your weather my Ni**ers."

A few days ago, Des Moines, Iowa viewers of the Weather Channel's "Local on the 8s" broadcast were greeted with the above graphic reading: "Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my Ni**ers."

Journalist Matthew Keys posted a photo of the graphic on Twitter, leading to the Weather Channel issuing the following apology:

A graphic during The Weather Channel cable network's "Local on the 8s" presentation in Des Moines last evening included a racial slur. We removed this graphic as soon as we learned of it. This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further. We apologize to our viewers.

Apparently the Weather Channel believes the graphic was inserted at the "cable head-end," the local cable TV facility that receives the network's programming and then distributes it in the area.

(Complex)