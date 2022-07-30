Hawai'i receives final coal shipment for its last coal-fired power plant

Established under a 2008 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the long-term partnership between the State of Hawai'i and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Hawai'i Clean Energy Initiative (HCEI) is a "framework of statues and regulations supported by a diverse group of stakeholders committed to Hawai'i's clean energy future." At it's inception, the HCEI's was described as:

"an unprecedented effort to transform the entire Hawaii economy from getting 95% of its energy, including most electricity, from imported oil today, to meeting the state's energy needs from 70% clean energy (primarily indigenous renewables and efficiency) by 2030."

The 2008 MOU was later updated via the 2014 MOU, where the State of Hawai'i and the DOE recommitted to the HCEI, describing it's renewed mission as:

"In 2014, HCEI renewed Hawai'i's commitment to setting bold clean energy goals, including achieving the nation's first-ever 100 percent renewable portfolio standards (RPS) by the year 2045."

Built in 1995, the AES Hawai'i power plant is the sole coal-fired power plant in the state. After years of diligence and collaboration, the HCEI has laid the groundwork for shutting down Hawai'i's only coal-fired power plant in September 2022. The 15,000 ton, final coal shipment has arrived in Oahu, marking the next step towards a cleaner future. Governor David Ige posted this tweet to mark the occasion: