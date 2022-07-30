Log an entry of when you ring a bell on the Resounding Website

Popkin

On the Resounding Website, users can ring various bells and log a time stamp of their name and when they rang a bell. Hover over the various bells to hear what they sound like before you submit your ring. You can submit as many rings as you wish. You can also upload an audio file of your choice to establish a new public bell, which others will be able to ring. I'm curious to hear what audio files people will upload as they discover this site. 