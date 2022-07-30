On the Resounding Website, users can ring various bells and log a time stamp of their name and when they rang a bell. Hover over the various bells to hear what they sound like before you submit your ring. You can submit as many rings as you wish. You can also upload an audio file of your choice to establish a new public bell, which others will be able to ring. I'm curious to hear what audio files people will upload as they discover this site.
Log an entry of when you ring a bell on the Resounding Website
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Elderly woman hit with recurring subscription after asking voice assistant to say the Hail Mary
An old lady in England got a voice assistant as a gift. A devout Catholic, she asked it to say the Hail Mary. Delighted when it did so, she made it a daily habit. And Amazon was charging her for it, writes Patrick Collinson, her son. She had "unwittingly ordered" a subscription for an app… READ THE REST
California's net neutrality law survives courtroom challenge
As Ars Technica puts it, "ISPs can't find any judges who will block California's Net Neutrality law", and it's not like they haven't been shopping hard. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted for federal net neutrality rules in 2015 and opposed their repeal in 2017, applauded yesterday's court decision."This is big. Because when the FCC… READ THE REST
The mystery of ⍼, a Unicode character of unknown purpose
⍼, "RIGHT ANGLE WITH DOWNWARDS ZIGZAG ARROW", is a Unicode character of uncertain origin. It may be summoned as the HTML entity ⍼. Jonathan Chan set out to uncover its mysterious purpose, a journey that led way back to Unicode's own antecedents. The meaning of ⍼ will be whatever meaning is assigned by whoever uses… READ THE REST
Light up a path with 40% off this flashlight keychain accessory
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So you like traveling, hiking, or camping. Or perhaps you think you're handy with tools around your home? Whatever the case, adequate light is crucial when delving into the dark, especially during emergencies. But while standard… READ THE REST
Give your brain the workout it craves with this monthly puzzle subscription
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tired of walking into rooms and wondering what on Earth you went in there for in the first place? Perhaps your brain could use a little more exercise, and putting together… READ THE REST
Start growing your email list with over $180 off this two-hour Mailchimp course
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nowadays, email marketing is an essential part of getting your business and brand message across to others. Email is part of everyone's life and how we communicate professionally, so why not go straight… READ THE REST