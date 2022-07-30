Probable is a fun website that lets users make predictions on a virtual coin flip. See how many correct predictions you can make per round, in a total of 4 rounds. There is a waiting period before users can play again, which makes the game more fun, in my opinion. When the game is over, a note will pop up on screen, letting you know what your highest run of correct predictions was and what the chances are of predicting that many coin tosses in a row. The website will store your high score for your future games.
