The Antique Mouse and Rat Trap Gallery

The Antique Mouse & Rat Trap Gallery is an online photo collection of rodent traps from 1836 to today. The intricate, freaky-looking, and novel designs that you can find in this collection make the mouse traps of today look quite boring. My favorite mouse trap I came across on the site is the "Kitty Gotcha Mouse Trap". It comes in various colors, is made of plastic, and shaped like a cat. Many mouse traps from back in the day looked like little houses, such as the ideal mouse trap. As a kid, I would have thought both of these traps were toys. On second thought, maybe it's a good thing that today's rodent traps don't look this cute.

