The Hornet Boy collects wasp nests as a form of therapy

Popkin
taviphoto/Shutterstock.com

Terry Prouty, aka "The Hornet Boy," collects wasp nests as a form of therapy. Wasps nests are pretty incredible looking if you get the chance to safely view one up close. Prouty explains that wasps make their nests by scraping wood fibers from fences and buildings, and then mix it with their saliva. It's a similar process to how humans make paper (minus the saliva). Prouty's passion for collecting these nests is inspiring. If he ever opens up a wasp nest museum, I'd love to visit. 