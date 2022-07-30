Terry Prouty, aka "The Hornet Boy," collects wasp nests as a form of therapy. Wasps nests are pretty incredible looking if you get the chance to safely view one up close. Prouty explains that wasps make their nests by scraping wood fibers from fences and buildings, and then mix it with their saliva. It's a similar process to how humans make paper (minus the saliva). Prouty's passion for collecting these nests is inspiring. If he ever opens up a wasp nest museum, I'd love to visit.
The Hornet Boy collects wasp nests as a form of therapy
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- insect architects
- social insects
Watch: honeybees freak out when a pair of huge murder hornets raid their colony
Vespa mandarinia, also known as "murder hornets," are a menace to bees. They "can brutally attack and wipe out entire honeybee colonies in hours," reports Smithsonian Magazine. "Once the hornets infiltrate a nest, they remove the hive's brood and take bee larvae and pupae back to their nests to feed their own young." In this… READ THE REST
Watch: army ant death spiral
Have you ever encountered an Army Ant Death Spiral? Also known as an ant mill, it's a freaky phenomenon where a cluster of army ants become separated from the main foraging party. This can cause them to lose the pheromone track, and in turn they begin following each other in a never-ending spiral. Sometimes, the… READ THE REST
Scientists just found a 50-million-year-old fossilized bug penis. That's huge. And also very small.
A new paper published in the Journal of Paleontology, titled "A new remarkably preserved fossil assassin bug (Insecta, Heteroptera, Reduviidae) from the Eocene Green River Formation of Colorado" contains a lil' surprise below the bug belt. As Haaretz reports: Looking at the photograph, one's eyes are drawn to the dark figure-8 seemingly attached to the… READ THE REST
Light up a path with 40% off this flashlight keychain accessory
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So you like traveling, hiking, or camping. Or perhaps you think you're handy with tools around your home? Whatever the case, adequate light is crucial when delving into the dark, especially during emergencies. But while standard… READ THE REST
Give your brain the workout it craves with this monthly puzzle subscription
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tired of walking into rooms and wondering what on Earth you went in there for in the first place? Perhaps your brain could use a little more exercise, and putting together… READ THE REST
Start growing your email list with over $180 off this two-hour Mailchimp course
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nowadays, email marketing is an essential part of getting your business and brand message across to others. Email is part of everyone's life and how we communicate professionally, so why not go straight… READ THE REST