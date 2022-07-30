The Star-Nosed Mole is one of Earth's most bizarre-looking creatures

My first thought when looking at this video of The Star-Nosed Mole was "I'm so glad those things aren't the size of bears."

Even though these creatures are hamster-sized, though, their noses make them look like something that crawled out of a nightmare. This mole can be found in damp places in northern areas of the United States. Its nose has around 22 appendages and 25,000 minute sensory receptors, known as Eimer's organs, which help the mole to find its way around. They are great hunters and use electrical impulses to locate their food, such as earthworms and aquatic insects.

I pray that I'll never be reincarnated into a star-nosed mole.