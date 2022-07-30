Video: Massive LED screen falls on boy band dancers during performance

The Cantopop boy band Mirror was performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant LED video screen above the stage fell on top of the band's dancers. Attendee video below. Five people were injured and taken to the hospital. One dancer remains in intensive care while another is in "stable condition," according to the hospital. From CNN:

"From initial observation, a wire fractured and led to the fall of the screen and caused the dancers to be injured," [Hong Kong culture secretary Kevin] Yeung told reporters Friday. Hong Kong's Labour Department Secretary Chris Sun said Friday he will not rule out legal action against those responsible.

In a statement on Facebook, the organizer of the concert, Makerville, apologized for causing "unease to viewers or others affected" and said that people who attended Thursday's concert would be eligible for a refund.