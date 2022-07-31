Amazon wouldn't dream of listing the Eton Elite Traveler Radio at this low a price

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you're still trying to get your news from social media feeds, good luck. From unreliable sources to annoying ads, it's hard to find out what's really going on in the world, no matter how tuned in you are. Perhaps our parents and grandparents, who relied on the radio for their news, were onto something.

Okay, so you're not going to sit by a radio for your daily entertainment each night, but listening to broadcasts can be incredibly helpful, especially when it comes to the world's current events, which is why having this Eton Elite Traveler Radio on hand is a real game-changer. This international radio gives you access to AM, FM, longwave, or shortwave bands with manual tuning, so you can always find exactly what you want to listen to.

One of the great things about having a radio like this on hand is that you can always stay connected (unlike unreliable wireless connections through your phone). You can easily set the station spacing and frequency, ensuring your stations are always crystal clear, whether you're laying out by the pool or in your office at work. And setting up the stations is incredibly easy — you can also use auto-tuning storage, with the stations clearly displayed in orange on its built-in LCD.

In addition to serving as a reliable radio, this gadget also can be used as a clock, alarm, or sleep timer, complete with time backup for any time zone. And if you don't want anyone else to be bothered by what you're listening to, you can simply plug your headphones into it and listen solo-style. The radio even comes with a sleek leather case, allowing you to easily bring it with you anywhere without worrying about it getting damaged.

If you're still on the fence about getting your news and music via radio, perhaps the device's stellar reviews will sway you. Boasting 4.1 out of 5 stars and deemed Amazon's Choice, the Eton Elite Traveler Radio is definitely worth your attention.

Tune in with the Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover, now just $49.99 — that's even less than it goes for on Amazon!

Prices subject to change.