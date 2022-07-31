David M. Bird breaths life into his Becorns

Since 2008, David M. Bird has been crafting and refining his photography series "Becorns", which zooms into the small world of acorn people interacting with nature.

Interleaved with David M. Bird's Instagram pictures below are quotes pulled from his foltbolt.com portfolio.

Hi, I'm David M. Bird. I live in Rhode Island, USA, with my wife, daughter, and collection of Becorns. Becorns are figures that I build out of acorns, sticks, and other natural materials, and then photograph in the wild with real animals. Becorns evolved from my experience as a toy designer at LEGO in Denmark. https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

One of my roles there was to design characters for Bionicle sets, using abstract mechanical parts.

The experience taught me about building and character design, but more importantly, it taught me the value of visual storytelling as a means to entice and inspire. https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

After I left LEGO, I missed the creative process, until one day I was sweeping my mom's driveway and I looked into the pile of sticks and acorns at my feet. I realized I didn't need bricks; I could build with sticks! https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

I could apply everything I'd learned at Lego – character design, world building, and storytelling – to create my own world, with the central premise: What might life be like in a world where creatures grow on trees? https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

When I'm lucky, I get the picture I envisioned, but that rarely happens. More often, the animals surprise me with something more idiosyncratic and true to their nature than I could ever have planned. https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

For example, I once built a birdhouse for Eastern Bluebirds, hoping to get a picture of the fledglings on their first flight. I failed to get that shot, but instead got pictures of Mom and Dad with all manner of grubs and spiders in their beaks, passing the Becorns on their way to feeding the babies. https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

Sometimes people say, "You must be so patient!" The work requires patience, it's true, but it's easy to be patient because I'm having so much fun. The process deepens my connection and appreciation for nature and it takes me back to the feeling of wonder that I got as a child. https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

In sharing my work, I hope to evoke those feelings in you. https://www.foltbolt.com/post/david-m-bird-becorns

Below are two videos that give a better insight into David M. Bird, his process and his story: