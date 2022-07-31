Dr. Evermor's Forevertron is a scrap metal wonder

Dr. Evermor's Forevertron is said to be the biggest sculpture made from scrap metal in the world. It stands 50 feet tall, 120 feet wide, and weighs 300 tons. Evermor built this futuristic-looking wonder nearly 4 decades ago. The sculpture includes two of Thomas Edison's dynamos from the 1880s and high voltage parts from the 1920s. The decontamination chamber from the Apollo 11 spacecraft is also part of this masterpiece. If you're in Wisconsin or passing through, It's located at Evermor's Art Park on Highway 12, in the town of Sumpter, in Sauk County, Wisconsin, United States.
The Forevermore sculpture park also has a tea house gazebo as well as the Juicer Bug, the Epicurean and the bird band orchestra. Mr. Evermore, aka Tom Every also created much of the installation art at the famous House On The Rock including the world's largest carousel.