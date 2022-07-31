Enlighten your curiosity with this documentary streaming service

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

As the great Albert Einstein once said, "I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious." Of course, it's human nature to be intrigued about many things and want to learn more about them. Well, what better way to fulfill that curiosity than to have unlimited access to award-winning, exclusive, original documentary content from the comfort of your home.

With a CuriosityStream HD subscription, you can stream thousands of on-demand documentaries about our planet and be taken on an immersive experience through the wonders of the world.

You'll never run out of things to watch because new content is added weekly, including the world's best documentaries covering everything from nature, history, science, and more. To give you an exciting preview of what to expect, there are features from expert naturalist David Attenborough and theoretical physicist and founder of the World of Science Festival, Brian Green. There are truly no limits to the amount of content and knowledge you can consume on multiple screening devices like your TV, desktop, mobile phone, or tablet.

With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the Apple Store, customers can't stop raving about the amount of quality content. Take it from this very happy subscriber's review: "A great rare find. It is like having PBS, BBC, NatGeo., etc., all in one affordable place. Many channels to choose from. There are 1000's of documentaries for any interest be it Science, Technology, History, Nature, even stuff for kids."

The CuriosityStream is a unique service because it doesn't segment itself to one genre of documentaries but rather an abundance of categories from multiple well-known channels, all coming from one place. Best of all, there are no monthly subscription fees, so you'll be saving yourself thousands of dollars. You can also easily browse through content and rate your favorite documentaries so that related recommendations appear on your dashboard, customizing your entire experience.

Finally, a subscription service the entire family can enjoy while learning. For the one-time purchase of $179, the CuriosityStream HD Plan Subscription is a no-brainer.

Prices subject to change.