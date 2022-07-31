Hot on the heels of comedian and first responder/vets rights advocate Jon Stewart's eviscerating take-down of GOP Senators who did a shameful about-face on the PACT Act (which would have expanded healthcare for veterans), he offers some special love for "Theodore" Cruz and his false assertions about the bill.
Jon Stewart follows Friday's withering take-down of the GOP with a special message for Ted Cruz
