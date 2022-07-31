Take a trip to Wisconsin's Fiberglass Mold Graveyard

The Fiberglass Mold Graveyard of Sparta, Wisconsin is a zoo full of discarded animal-, creature-, and people-shaped molds. This field of plastic carcasses lies behind the FAST building, aka the Fiberglass Animals, Shapes, and Trademarks workshop. Both spooky and wondrous looking, this field of gigantic molds, left behind from various projects, has become an art installation in itself.

From Atlas Obscura:

"After a job, the company keeps the mold and stores it in the field out back. Now there are hundreds of giant, unpainted forms scattered all across the lot in every imaginable variety and shape. There are giant skulls and colossal dogs; oversized Santa Clauses and titanic mice. The fiberglass of the molds has weathered, giving the molds the feeling of ancient stone, as though the yard was left over from some surreal ancient culture.

The operators of FAST welcome visitors who want to stroll among the collection. They do warn you to look out for hornet nests, although whether they mean giant or otherwise is unclear."