The Church by the Sea is shaped like a startled chicken

Popkin
Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

The Church by the Sea resembles a chicken with big, cartoon eyes and is located in Madeira Beach, Florida. It sits Off of Gulf Blvd, Across from the Madeira Beach Condos. It was built in the 40s, and its unique design has attracted visitors ever since. The chicken face is created from a Spanish-style tower with two circular windows that stare right back at you. I'm in love with this building!