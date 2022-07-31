The Church by the Sea resembles a chicken with big, cartoon eyes and is located in Madeira Beach, Florida. It sits Off of Gulf Blvd, Across from the Madeira Beach Condos. It was built in the 40s, and its unique design has attracted visitors ever since. The chicken face is created from a Spanish-style tower with two circular windows that stare right back at you. I'm in love with this building!
The Church by the Sea is shaped like a startled chicken
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- pareidolia
GOES satellite takes photo from space of clouds spelling "Go"
On Friday, one of the US National Oceanic and Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites—known as GOES—snapped this curious image from space depicting clouds spelling out "Go." From Live Science: Seeing recognizable shapes in clouds or other unrelated objects is known as pareidolia, where the human brain sees familiar patterns in random shapes. The so-called "Face… READ THE REST
Jesus appeared as wet stain on church floor welcoming worshippers to Easter services
On Easter morning, Jesus appeared as a wet stain on the entryway floor of St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet, New York. From WNYT: "It was an Easter miracle and an apparition of the Lord," [Father Stepanos] Doudoukjian stated. "Many of our faithful were awestruck by this as well and made the sign of the… READ THE REST
Spectacular images of Italian town unintentionally shaped like a person
Centuripe is an Italian town in the hills near Enna, Sicily. It appears to be quite stunning on the ground but truly extraordinary from the air thanks to its topology and layout combined with a wondrous dose of pareidolia. Photographer and drone pilot Pio Andrea Peri captured the following incredible images from the sky: (via… READ THE REST
Enlighten your curiosity with this documentary streaming service
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As the great Albert Einstein once said, "I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious." Of course, it's human nature to be intrigued about many things and want to learn more about them. Well,… READ THE REST
Learn to excel at Excel with this bundle for less than $2.50 per course
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Let's face it. There are a lot of reasons to love Microsoft products. Well, maybe not all Microsoft products. But when it comes to functionality and efficiency, there's hardly anything better than Microsoft Excel. … READ THE REST
Light up a path with 40% off this flashlight keychain accessory
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So you like traveling, hiking, or camping. Or perhaps you think you're handy with tools around your home? Whatever the case, adequate light is crucial when delving into the dark, especially during emergencies. But while standard… READ THE REST