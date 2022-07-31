This Hawaiian Cat Loves Surfing With His Humans

This Hawaiian Cat Loves Surfing With His Human Parents. Hokule'a is a kitty who loves the rain, ocean, pool, and catching waves. His parents first realized he liked the water when he would choose to stay outdoors on a rainy day. Soon after that, he proved to be a fantastic swimmer who also enjoys riding on the front of a surfboard in gentle waters.

His human dad built him a little nest to sit in on the surfboard, so he can be secure while riding the waves. His parents say he enjoys being in the water for about an hour at a time. After spending some quality time at the beach, Hokule'a goes home to take a bath and rest. This cat is a better swimmer than I am!