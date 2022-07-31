Woodworking viewed in a stop-motion format looks like magic

Popkin
RCW.studio/Shutterstock.com

Stop motion woodworking is addicting to watch. This is a video of someone who spent 22 days making a box, and recording 791 photos of each step of the process. The stop-motion format allows us to view it all in just a little over a minute. The end result makes it look as if the parts of the box are magically connecting together as it gets built.