Stop motion woodworking is addicting to watch. This is a video of someone who spent 22 days making a box, and recording 791 photos of each step of the process. The stop-motion format allows us to view it all in just a little over a minute. The end result makes it look as if the parts of the box are magically connecting together as it gets built.
Woodworking viewed in a stop-motion format looks like magic
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- stop motion animation
The brilliance of Ray Harryhausen
Let's be honest; we're never going back to practical effects. The movie industry has become too bloated with budgets and producers to make the concept of practical effects feasible as an industry standard. Films have to start paying off their insane budgets as soon as possible, and CGI effects help speed up the turnaround. Spending… READ THE REST
Everyday items come to life in this stop-motion film
The Dimensions of Dialogue by Jan Svankmajer is a stop-motion animation where daily household items such as silverware, pots and pans, and food come to life. The objects re-arrange themselves into various characters and forms. The way that the forms break down, morph into each other, and re-form into new creations is unbelievable. What fascinates… READ THE REST
Kitty and Mimmy's new umbrella is the first ever Hello Kitty animation from 1981
Kitty and Mimmy's New Umbrella is an adorable stop-motion animation from 1981. This 24-minute film is great for Hello Kitty fans of all ages. The plot is about Hello Kitty and her twin sister Mimmy, who receive umbrellas from their mother on a rainy day, and embark on an adventure. This sweet story is filled… READ THE REST
Enlighten your curiosity with this documentary streaming service
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As the great Albert Einstein once said, "I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious." Of course, it's human nature to be intrigued about many things and want to learn more about them. Well,… READ THE REST
Learn to excel at Excel with this bundle for less than $2.50 per course
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Let's face it. There are a lot of reasons to love Microsoft products. Well, maybe not all Microsoft products. But when it comes to functionality and efficiency, there's hardly anything better than Microsoft Excel. … READ THE REST
Light up a path with 40% off this flashlight keychain accessory
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So you like traveling, hiking, or camping. Or perhaps you think you're handy with tools around your home? Whatever the case, adequate light is crucial when delving into the dark, especially during emergencies. But while standard… READ THE REST