Air traveler's Egg McMuffins become unhappy meal as he's fined by customs for not declaring them

A gentleman flying from Bali to Australia was looking forward to a delicious breakfast of McDonald's Egg McMuffins when customs agent turned them into an unhappy meal. Australian authorities have begun new regulations following a Foot and Mouth disease outbreak in Bali. According to Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, they found a "range of undeclared risk products" in his backpack that they say justified an AUS$2,664 (US$1,874) fine.

"This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has," Murray Watt, minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry, said in a statement.

"This fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught."

The statement went on to confirm that the passenger had been issued with "a 12-unit infringement notice for failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and providing a false and misleading document." The seized products are to be tested for foot and mouth disease before being destroyed.