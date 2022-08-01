Get hours and hours of art instruction for less than $30

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's something mesmerizing about drawing. You're creating your own world when you put your pen to the paper and let your imagination take over. But for some reason, people often feel intimidated by the act of drawing. Drawing is like any other skill, though — even a beginner can learn how to do it, and even the masters had to start from scratch!

That's where an online arts course comes in handy. Not only are they affordable, but you can pick up the skills you desire at your own pace with a vetted instructor. For example, consider the 2022 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle from illustrator and art director Scott Harris. This bundle has seven distinct drawing courses, each incorporating hours and hours of techniques, knowledge, and instruction to help you become a skilled and well-rounded artist.

Classes include a course on drawing characters that will prep those interested in anime, video games, comic books, and more. You can pair that with the guide to coloring and painting characters, so they truly pop and are visually appealing. And if you want to make your characters as realistic as possible, there's also a class focused entirely on anatomy and skeletons. Alternatively, you'll find training on creating landscapes and scenery by understanding perspective and background. There's even a course on painting and creating gorgeous art via your iPad or iPhone while you're on the go.

That's a lot of content to get through: In total, it's 447 lessons that total 94 hours. And consider the reviews, which praise both the instructor and the course content: "I love Scott [Harris]'s method of teaching, very clear and simple. I understand his lessons easily," one student raved. At the same time, another added, "If you're an artist and want to take your skills to the next level, this is the course for you. It covers most topics that you'll need to lead you down the path of greatness."

You can purchase the 2022 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle for $29.99 or under $4.50 per course.

Prices subject to change.