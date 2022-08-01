Just a group of capybaras waiting patiently to cross the street

Capybaras are such cool animals. So chill, so patient, so generous—so much so that they let all kinds of animals just walk around on them, sit on them, and nap on them. In fact, there's a whole Tumblr dedicated to such things. It's called "Animals Sitting on Capybaras," naturally. I learned recently that capybaras, in addition to being chill and generous, are also extremely polite and patient. The proof is in this video, where you can see a group of capybaras patiently waiting to use the crosswalk to cross a street. (Well, they almost use the crosswalk; they're capybaras, cut 'em some slack!). Enjoy