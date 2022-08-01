Pooped-out pooch refuses to take one more step at the mall in amusing video

Carla Sinclair

Shopping can be exhausting, as it was for Sparky, a TikTok famous mini bull terrier who decided enough was enough on a recent trip to an indoor mall. Leaving his human to do all the work, the tuckered out doggo decided to spread out flat and play floor cleaner instead. (See video below.)

@sparky_minibullterrier

Monday 💤💤💤 #dog #pet #walter

♬ Funkytown – Lipps Inc.