Sylvester Stallone is not happy about the new Drago movie

Sylvester Stallone can easily be associated with any number of characters. Throughout his lengthy film career, Stallone has embodied many iconic heroes that have become tethered to his name. Although the first Stallone character everyone thinks of first will be different, few will doubt how integral Rocky was to his career. Aside from performing as the now famous Italian Stallion, Stallone also wrote the film. Rocky, as a character, is essentially his creation. Unfortunately for Stallone, Rocky's producer Irwin Winkler controls both the character and the franchise.

A few weeks ago, Stallone made a public plea for his share of the rights from the Rocky films after voicing displeasure about the franchise's direction. The news about MGM developing a Creed spin-off, Drago, only exacerbated Stallone's feelings. In a scathing Instagram post, Stallone aimed his frustrations at Winkler and his children for "picking at the bones" of the Rocky franchise. Stallone also distances himself from Dolph Lundgren for failing to mention the spin-off plans.

A fortnight ago, Stallone took to Instagram to call for Winkler to give him "what's left of [his] rights back." He wrote then: