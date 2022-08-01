Testing extension cords to find out which is best

Another day, another ridiculously thorough product testing from Todd at Project Farm. Here, Todd turns his homemade testing rigs on 15 different brands of extension cords.

The cords were tested for voltage drop, cold temperature flexibility, extension cord end performance, cord tensile strength, extension cord end separation strength, jacket abrasion resistance, and jacket puncture resistance.

The bottom line: Not surprising, the more expensive cord, from US Wire, performed the best (at $74). The surprises were Vanguard, which was surprisingly good at only $20, and the GoGreen cord which was the worst performer, and one of the more expensive products, at $41.

